Zacks: Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 86,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.