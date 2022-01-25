Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

ADCT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,323,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after buying an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

