Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Strong-Buy

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

