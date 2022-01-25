Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to “Hold”

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the past year period.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after buying an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after buying an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after buying an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stericycle by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after buying an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

