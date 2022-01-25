Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZEN. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. Zendesk has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zendesk by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $87,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

