Zeno Research LLC Acquires 19,797 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Zeno Research LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 130.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the quarter. CoreSite Realty makes up about 3.8% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zeno Research LLC owned about 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

COR stock remained flat at $$169.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,838. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.80.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

