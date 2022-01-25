Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

ZBH opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

