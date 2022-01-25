Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

