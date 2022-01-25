Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

