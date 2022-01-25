ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 241,294 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

