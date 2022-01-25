ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 241,294 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.
