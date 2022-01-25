Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $9.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymergen will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

