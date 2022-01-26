-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,656. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

