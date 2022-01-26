-$0.08 EPS Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 1,870,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

