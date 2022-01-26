$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

MarketWise stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

