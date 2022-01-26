-$0.11 EPS Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

