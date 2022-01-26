-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.06). Enviva Partners posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. 239,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

