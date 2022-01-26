$0.30 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,620. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.90.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

