$0.42 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.30. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,364. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.