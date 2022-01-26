-$0.49 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 185,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $791.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,022 shares of company stock worth $4,929,715. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.