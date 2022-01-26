-$0.61 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.45). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,343,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

