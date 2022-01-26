-$0.61 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.45). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,343,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.