$0.67 EPS Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 11.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IDACORP by 17.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 276,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,371. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

