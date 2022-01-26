$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

HTH stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 352,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

