$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of REG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. 10,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

