$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Shopify posted sales of $977.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,553.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $23.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $868.92. 3,312,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,293. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,342.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,434.77. Shopify has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

