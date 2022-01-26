116,558 Shares in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.49% of Beyond Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

XAIR stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.64.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 32,675 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $448,301.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XAIR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

