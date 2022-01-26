12,000 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Danaos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAC. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

DAC stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.73. 10,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.43%.

DAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

