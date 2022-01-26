$133.30 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce sales of $133.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $133.40 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $134.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $656.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 250,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,040. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.61 million, a P/E ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.