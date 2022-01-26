14,411 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Bought by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. 24,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,260. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08.

