14,602 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 292,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BW opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

