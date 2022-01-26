14,670 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,029,440 shares of company stock valued at $104,392,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STEP opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

