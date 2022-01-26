1,823 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,785 shares of company stock worth $33,475,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

