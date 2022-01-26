$199.72 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce sales of $199.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.33 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $831.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.50 million to $849.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,009 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,371,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

