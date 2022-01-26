1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.51

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 29232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.