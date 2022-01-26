1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.51

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 29232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
