1st Source Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

1st Source stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

