1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

