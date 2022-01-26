$2.15 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $197.17. 3,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,580. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.17 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

