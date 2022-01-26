$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.25. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $16.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.95 to $16.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. 632,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,112. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

