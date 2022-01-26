25,000 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 72,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,226. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $64.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

