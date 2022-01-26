$26.70 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report sales of $26.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.61 million and the highest is $30.26 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $118.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $208.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $168.37 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

