26,663 Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 25.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $8,386,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

