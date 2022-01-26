2,700 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

