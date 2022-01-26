$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

