30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

30429 has a 1-year low of C$5.93 and a 1-year high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.22 million during the quarter.

