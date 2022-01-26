$35.71 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post sales of $35.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. 254,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.46 million, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

