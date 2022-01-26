38,093 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 111,769 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

