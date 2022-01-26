38,573 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,573 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.46. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

