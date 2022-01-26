39,399 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

