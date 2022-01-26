3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.45. 15,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $168.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

