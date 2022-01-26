$45.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $45.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.92 million and the lowest is $44.05 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $51.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $187.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.89 million to $199.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.76 million, with estimates ranging from $205.82 million to $225.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 204,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $849.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

