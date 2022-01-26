$450.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) will announce sales of $450.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.30 million and the lowest is $390.37 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NU.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. NU has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,925,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $126,258,000.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

